Sri Lanka cricketers hit back at criticism with social media boycott

Sri Lanka’s head coach Mickey Arthur ordered the national squad off social media on Saturday after disgruntled fans launched a campaign to boycott players following a string of defeats overseas.

The South African coach said players were getting “absolutely hammered” and it was affecting their judgement and mood as they prepare for the T20 World Cup later this year.

“Some of the stuff listed there is beyond comprehensible,” Arthur said ahead of Sri Lanka’s three-match T20 tournament against India starting Sunday.