Sri Lanka squad for 2021 Test series vs England

Sri Lanka Cricket Media Release: The following squad has been chosen by the National Selectors to take part in the Two Match Test Series Sri Lanka will play with England, Under the ICC World Test Championship.
The squad was approved by the Minister of Youth and Sports Honorable Namal Rajapaksa.
Dimuth Karunaratne – Captain
Kusal Janith Perera
Dinesh Chandimal
Kusal Mendis
Angelo Mathews
Oshada Fernando
Niroshan Dickwella
Minod Bhanuka
Lahiru Thirimanne
Lasith Embuldeniya
Wanindu Hasaranga
Dilruwan Perera
Suranga Lakmal
Lahiru Kumara
Vishwa Fernando
Dushmantha Chameera
Dasun Shanaka
Asitha Fernando
Roshen Silva
Lakshan Sandakan
Nuwan Pradeep
Ramesh Mendis