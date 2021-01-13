Sri Lanka squad for 2021 Test series vs England

Sri Lanka Cricket Media Release: The following squad has been chosen by the National Selectors to take part in the Two Match Test Series Sri Lanka will play with England, Under the ICC World Test Championship.

The squad was approved by the Minister of Youth and Sports Honorable Namal Rajapaksa.

Dimuth Karunaratne – Captain

Kusal Janith Perera

Dinesh Chandimal

Kusal Mendis

Angelo Mathews

Oshada Fernando

Niroshan Dickwella

Minod Bhanuka

Lahiru Thirimanne

Lasith Embuldeniya

Wanindu Hasaranga

Dilruwan Perera

Suranga Lakmal

Lahiru Kumara

Vishwa Fernando

Dushmantha Chameera

Dasun Shanaka

Asitha Fernando

Roshen Silva

Lakshan Sandakan

Nuwan Pradeep

Ramesh Mendis