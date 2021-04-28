Sri Lanka revert to spin, uncapped Jayawickrama in line for Test debut

Having failed in their effort to beat Bangladesh through seam for the first Test, Sri Lanka are now reverting back to their one-time main strength – spin – to do the job for them in the second Test commencing at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium today.

It was no fault of the seamers that Sri Lanka could not force a winning result in the first Test that ended in a high-scoring draw, but it was the wicket that let them down by its greenness, eventually turning out to be a paradise for batsmen.

“We are looking forward to a fifty-fifty wicket where there is something in it for the bowlers as well,” said Sri Lanka Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne in a virtual media conference yesterday…