Sri Lanka cricketers agree to tour England without contracts

Sri Lanka’s men’s cricketers have agreed to tour England uncontracted, after Sri Lanka Cricket committed to revealing specifics about the player evaluations that form the basis of the board’s new proposed contract scheme.
The cricketers have long contended that the methodology by which they had been placed in various payment categories under the proposed scheme were not transparent. Now, SLC appears to have formally promised to make player evaluation marks available to each player when they return from the tour of England.
It looks like things will work out in the end.
They will have to perform out of their skin and win some matches in England. Otherwise they will have no say on these contracts when they get back…
If you writing not as an agent or player rep, we all love our game to develop.Just remember the spat on & off between Thisara & Malinga? How will the game go forward? It is reported the players opposed to the proposed scheme which also accords 10% each for leadership, professionalism, and future potential/adaptability. However this should be a must, credit to the technical committee for including it. Bhanuka was daft accusing the board in the media not giving him captaincy to show leadership skills. You don’t have to be the captain ,you can show it on the field for instance. Lazily, lethargically moving about in the field, your demeanor on the field, very important .In the recent series it was well heard Kusal Perera urging players to move fast in between overs. Some players looked disinterested what is going around. We lost two points very disappointingly in the WI for lethargy. Points should be given to players who the captain mentions as who support him. Should commend the technical committee for including this clause. Players should rally behind the captain rather than thinking of grabbing it.