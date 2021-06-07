Sri Lanka players agree to resolve contracts issue after England tour

Sri Lanka’s national cricket team players have agreed to sign the tour declaration and participate in the upcoming England series, according to sources.
The annual contracts issue is to be resolved after the England tour, the source said.
Sri Lanka players had refused to sign tour contracts for England amid an ongoing tussle with the board over an alleged lack of transparency in the central contracts.
It is reported the players opposed to the proposed scheme which also accords 10% each for leadership, professionalism, and future potential/adaptability. However this should be a must, credit to the technical committee for including it. Bhanuka was daft accusing the board in the media not giving him captaincy to show leadership skills. You don’t have to be the captain ,you can show it on the field for instance. Lazily, lethargically moving about in the field, your demeanor on the field, very important .In the recent series it was well heard Kusal Perera urging players to move fast in between overs. Some players looked disinterested what is going around. We lost two points very disappointingly in the WI for lethargy. Points should be given to players who the captain mentions as who support him. Should commend the technical committee for including this clause.