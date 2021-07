Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur on Saturday said his team is improving fast but needs to have depth in batting as they gear up for the Twenty20 series against India.

Sri Lanka lost the ODI series 1-2 to India but the win in the final ODI gave confidence to Arthur.

“We are creating depths across all the departments now. We just have to get that little bit of consistency and that same depth into our batting,” Arthur said at a virtual pre-match press conference ahead of the first T20.