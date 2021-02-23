Sri Lanka hope to appoint Tom Moody as director of cricket

Tom Moody has been lined up on what is understood to be a three-year contract to become Sri Lanka Cricket’s director of cricket, a newly-created role that will oversee almost every facet of the game in the country.

The appointment will seek to utilise Moody’s experience working within cricketing structures in Australia, England and India to keep Sri Lankan cricket up-to-date with the latest technological advancements and best practices in the sport.

“I think it will be important for him to come as an independent person with a different view, someone who has been involved in cricket in Australia and understands their structure, who has been involved in the IPL and those structures, a person who has been involved in county cricket with Worcestershire and understands their structure, and also being involved with the Caribbean Premier League,” Aravinda de Silva told ESPNcricinfo.