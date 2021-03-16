Sri Lanka fined for slow over-rate, Gunathilaka reprimanded by ICC

Sri Lanka have been fined 40% of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against the West Indies in the third ODI in Antigua, the ICC said on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka all-rounder Danushka Gunathilaka was also reprimanded for giving a send-off to Nicholas Pooran in the match on Sunday which the West Indies won by five wickets.

Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Dimuth Karunaratne side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.