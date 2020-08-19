Sri Lanka Cricket to construct six new stadiums

Sri Lanka Cricket is investing in the development of cricket in parts of the country less exposed to the game as they have decided to construct six new cricket stadiums in outstations.

The project initiated by SLC president Shammi Silva is a major step forward in developing the game at the grass-root level and has received the unanimous stamp of approval from the executive committee.

Accordingly, new facilities will be built in Ratnapura (Monarawila), Badulla (Municipal grounds), Jaffna (Mallakam ground) Polonnaruwa (National Stadium), Ambalangoda (Municipal ground) and Hettipola as part of their strategy to improve the standard of cricket in rural Sri Lanka…