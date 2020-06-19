Sri Lanka Cricket to back Indian nominee for ICC top post

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced that they would support Indian candidate Sourav Ganguly as the next Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

“The SLC will lend support to BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly, if he desires to be the ICC Chairman; and, if he doesn’t wish to be appointed to the position and the BCCI nominates anyone from India, we will continue to favour anyone with our support,” a top SLC official told the Daily News yesterday.

Earlier, the SLC said that they would promote Kumar Sangakkara for this post. However, the former Sri Lankan Captain and current MCC President stated that he holds no interest in being promoted by anyone…