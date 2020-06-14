Sri Lanka Cricket extends media rights and sponsorship tender until end of June

Uncertainty surrounding Sri Lanka’s Future Tour Programme (FTP) has driven potential bidders for national team sponsorship, ground and media rights of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for 2020-2023 to seek a guarantee that the schedule – particularly India’s tour of Sri Lanka – will be implemented.

According to SLC, they have reached the final stages of the tender process, having provided answers to clarifications.

However, the prospective bidders have expressed concern about the FTP and, more specifically, the scheduled India tour of Sri Lanka in June/July this year, in view of the pandemic.

Consequently, bids that were to be closed on Monday are extended again till end of June as the Board is desperate to host India within the new cricket cycle.