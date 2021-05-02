Sri Lanka Cricket’s COVID-19 fundraiser match postponed due to coronavirus

SLC Media Release: Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to inform the public that the ‘Charity Match’ scheduled to be played on the 04th May 2021 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, between the Sri Lanka Greats XI and Team Sri Lanka, will not go ahead as planned due to the prevailing health situation in the country.

Whilst the Charity Match was aimed at raising funds to help the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the Management Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket felt it is more prudent to postpone the game, considering the larger picture of the health situation in the country.

Sri Lanka Cricket also took into consideration the safety of the players, who were expected to take part in the game, taking into consideration the upcoming cricketing commitments of the Sri Lanka National Team.

Nevertheless, Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to take this opportunity to thank all the former players, present players, officials, and our commercial partners, who came forward to be a part of this noble and worthy cause.

