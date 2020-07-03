Sri Lanka drops 2011 Cricket World Cup fixing probe for lack of evidence

Sri Lankan police on Friday dropped a criminal investigation into the 2011 cricket World Cup final, saying they found no evidence of match-fixing by players to let their Indian opponents win.

Former chief selector Aravinda de Silva, and the team’s skipper Kumar Sangakkara and opening batsman Upul Tharanga were questioned this week over suspicions that have dogged the match for years.

“We are satisfied with their explanation,” a top police official told AFP. “The inquiry is now closed.”

“They had reasonable explanations about the changes that were made to the final squad,” the officer added. “We found no evidence of any wrongdoing.”