Sri Lanka’s tour to South Africa likely to be postponed over COVID19 concerns – report

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is likely to postpone the National Cricket team’s tour of South Africa which was scheduled to commence from December 15. This decision was taken after an emergency meeting held at the SLC headquarters yesterday.

Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which affected the England tour, a few players from both sides have tested positive, resulting in the Englishmen curtailing their tour and deciding to return home.

Considering all these factors, SLC is opting to postpone this tour without taking undue risk to the players and officials…