Sri Lanka Cricket’s bursting ‘bio bubbles’

Sri Lanka Cricket has sent workers in breach of strict Covid 19 protocols in place for the supplementary squad of players training at the R Premadasa Stadium, resulting in cricketer Sandun Weerakkody contracting the virus.

Weerakkody, who was called up for training by national selectors in one of the two backup squads, tested positive on July 10, two-days after two support staff of the national team that toured England tested positive for the Delta variant.

Since Weerakkody didn’t have any contact with the returnees from England, his positive test results were unexpected.

However, the Sunday Times understands that, even though no one was allowed into the ground without two negative Tests, SLC had sent 35 workers from Galle to the stadium without informing the medical staff responsible for maintaining the bio-secure bubble.