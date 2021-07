Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is set to earn US $12 million directly from the upcoming ODI and T20I cricket series between Sri Lanka and India, which will commence in Colombo on July 13. This was revealed by Shammi Silva, President of SLC.

“We had initially finalised to host three matches. But after some negotiations with the Indian Cricket Board we managed to increase the matches to six which will enable us to raise an additional US $6 million in revenue,” said Silva.