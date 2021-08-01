Sri Lanka Cricket to conduct Invitational T20 League ahead of South Africa tour

Sri Lanka Cricket will conduct an Invitational T20 League with the participation of topmost national and first-class cricketers as part of preparations for the upcoming South Africa tour of Sri Lanka and the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

The tournament, which will be known as the ‘SLC Invitational T20 League’, will commence on 12 August and take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium with the participation of four teams, namely the ‘Blues’, ‘Reds’, ‘Greens’, and ‘Greys’. Each team will comprise 15 players.