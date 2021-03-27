Sri Lanka Cricket executive committee term over – Attorney General

The Attorney General’s (AG’s) Department has recommended that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) be placed under a new management committee until its election of office bearers in on May 20 this year as the current committee’s term expired on February 20, 2021.

The advice comes three weeks after the Sports Ministry sought legal advice from the AG when Colts Cricket Club challenged the legality of the current committee headed by Shammi Silva.

As its two-year term had ended, the petitioning club President Nishantha Ranatunga and Secretary Maj. Gen. Shiran Abeysekera asked the Minister to appoint a caretaker for administration of the multi-million dollar sport until after the poll…