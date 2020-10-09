Sri Lanka Cricket postpones October schedule due to COVID-19

All tournaments conducted by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for the month of October have been postponed indefinitely due to the prevailing situation in the country.

The SLC Tournament Committee initially cancelled the ongoing Major Youth Under-23 cricket semi-finals last Tuesday, which was scheduled to be held on October 7 at two venues in Colombo.

They have further decided to cancel the listed events for this month. After consultation with the health authorities, they were compelled to take this decision…