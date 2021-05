Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Management Committee Chairman Professor Arjuna de Silva said that the SLC elections will be held as scheduled on May 20.

“So far, it is scheduled for May 20 but we have to get the audited accounts and that’s the only issue we are having at the moment,” de Silva told the Daily News yesterday.

“It has to be submitted by the Attorney General’s (AG’s) Department. The AG’s Department at the moment is closed due to the COVID-19 issue,” de Silva stressed…