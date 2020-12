Sri Lanka Cricket said that it was closely monitoring the situation in South Africa ahead of its national cricket team’s tour to the Rainbow Nation later this month.

Sri Lanka are due to play South Africa in two Tests forming the ICC World Test Championship at Centurion from 26-30 December and at Johannesburg from 3-7 January.

The team is due to leave for South Africa on the morning of 18 December at the end of the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) taking place at Hambantota…