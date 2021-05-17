Shiran Fernando aiming for dream Sri Lanka ODI debut

Uncapped fast bowler Shiran Fernando is looking forward to a successful debut when Sri Lanka takes on Bangladesh in a three-match One Day International (ODI) series in Dhaka starting from May 23.

“I performed really well during the Premier T20 and One Day Tournament for Tamil Union and that helped me to get selected to the national squad,” Fernando told the Daily News before his departure.

“I was the highest wicket-taker at the last Bangladesh ‘A’ cricket series. I think this is a good opportunity for me to showcase my abilities,” said the 28-year-old paceman.