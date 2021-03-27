School cricket to go digital in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka School Cricket Association (SLSCA) is on the verge of making arrangements to create a digital web portal that will include data and statistics of its registered players.

The project, which will kick-start this month, has been initiated by SLSCA with the assistance of a private firm specializing in creating software and digital content, according to sources.

Creating the backend to upload players’ data has reached its final stage according to SLSCA sources and beginning from mid-January the school cricket governing body will allow feeding information and statistics of players…