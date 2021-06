Sri Lanka great Sanath Jayasuriya will coach in Melbourne next season after putting pen to paper with an ambitious Eastern Cricket Association club.

Jayasuriya will lead Mulgrave, which had already signed Tillakaratne Dilshan and Upul Tharanga as players in a fruitful off-season recruiting campaign.

Jayasuriya is the latest former international star to land at Mully, with the decorated World Cup winner signing on for one season with the option to extend his stay…