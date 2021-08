Former Sri Lanka cricketer Thilan Samaraweera has joined the New Zealand cricket team coaching staff for their tours to Bangladesh and Pakistan.

New Zealand Cricket, in naming the squads for the incorporating tours to Bangladesh, Pakistan and India, as well as the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE over a four-month-long period, have included Samaraweera in their coaching staff for the five T20 Internationals against Bangladesh and three ODIs and five T20 Internationals against Pakistan…