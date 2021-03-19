Road Safety World Series: Nuwan Kulasekara’s five-wicket haul helps Sri Lanka Legends enter final

Sri Lanka Legends will meet India Legends in the summit clash of the Road Safety World Series T20 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

And, it was only after Tillakaratne Dilshan’s outfit easily got the better of Jonty Rhodes’ South Africa Legends by eight wickets on Friday night.

Sri Lankans were always a favourite on paper and they delivered up to their potential and form as they romped home to a comfortable win, chasing down a 126-run target with 16 balls to spare.