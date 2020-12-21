in Featured News, News

South Africa squad tests negative for Covid-19 ahead of Sri Lanka series

Sri Lanka vs South Africa - Cricket - News

All members of the South African Test squad tested negative for Covid-19 after they assembled for their upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

In a brief statement, CSA said all members of the squad were tested when they entered a bio-secure environment in Pretoria on Saturday.

“CSA is pleased to announce that the entire Proteas team has returned negative results,” said the statement.

Sri Lanka in South Africa 2020-21

