South Africa squad tests negative for Covid-19 ahead of Sri Lanka series

All members of the South African Test squad tested negative for Covid-19 after they assembled for their upcoming series against Sri Lanka.
In a brief statement, CSA said all members of the squad were tested when they entered a bio-secure environment in Pretoria on Saturday.
“CSA is pleased to announce that the entire Proteas team has returned negative results,” said the statement.
One CommentLeave a comment
Unfortunately these PCR tests give a false sense of security. You can get infected right after the test and think you are clear because test said so. Test will give results of that moment but not what happens later.