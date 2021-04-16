Praveen Jayawickrama in Sri Lanka Test squad for Bangladesh series

Uncapped left-arm orthodox spinner Praveen Jayawickrama of Moors SC has been called up for the Sri Lanka Test Squad for the two-Test series against Bangladesh, which begins at the Pallekele Stadium in Kandy next week.
The promising 22-year-old spinner has been included in the 18-member squad in place of left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya who suffered an injury during the second Test against the West Indies in Antigua.
The former schoolboy of St. Sebastian’s College, Moratuwa, made his First-Class debut for Colts CC in the 2018/19 SLC Premier League Tournament…
Sri Lanka Test Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain – SSC), Dasun Shanaka (SSC), Pathum Nissanka (NCC), Oshada Fernando (Chilaw Marians CC), Lahiru Thirimanne (Ragama CC), Dinesh Chandimal (Army CC), Angelo Mathews (Colts CC), Niroshan Dickwella (NCC), Roshen Silva (Ragama CC), Dhananjaya de Silva (Tamil Union), Wanindu Hasaranga (CCC), Ramesh Mendis (Moors SC), Vishwa Fernando (CCC), Suranga Lakmal (Tamil Union), Lahiru Kumara (NCC), Asitha Fernando (Chilaw Marians CC), Dilshan Madushanka (Colts CC) and Praveen Jayawickrama (Moors SC).
Normally SL would be favourites to win this series but Bangladesh have a good chance of taking this series!