Praveen Jayawickrama in Sri Lanka Test squad for Bangladesh series

Uncapped left-arm orthodox spinner Praveen Jayawickrama of Moors SC has been called up for the Sri Lanka Test Squad for the two-Test series against Bangladesh, which begins at the Pallekele Stadium in Kandy next week.

The promising 22-year-old spinner has been included in the 18-member squad in place of left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya who suffered an injury during the second Test against the West Indies in Antigua.

The former schoolboy of St. Sebastian’s College, Moratuwa, made his First-Class debut for Colts CC in the 2018/19 SLC Premier League Tournament…