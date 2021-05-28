Pramodya answers his critics – Somebody had to make that move

The two consecutive defeats in the first two ODIs in Bangladesh this week and the resultant first-ever series loss against the opposition have made Pramodya Wickramasinghe the sole culprit.

His “youth policy” has backfired, his critics say, citing that the Sri Lankan batting line-up in those two games quite starkly lacked any application and much-needed experience. Therefore Wickramasinghe has to be responsible for the defeat for he is the one who dropped Sri Lanka’s veteran senior players only to beget the unprecedented humiliation, they argue.

Here is Chairman of Natioanl Cricket Selectors Pramodya Wickramasinghe responding to those views that have stemmed from this week’s “Dhaka debacle”.