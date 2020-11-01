‘We are a little worried’: Lanka Premier League likely to be postponed over COVID concerns

“We are a little worried about this LPL, as the health authorities have not still granted us the permission,” said SLC secretary Mohan de Silva.

“Monday (today) would be the latest, otherwise we may have to postpone it. Postponement means a lot of extra cost and player availability will become a question again, as they will have other commitments if the dates are changed,” he said.

“In fact, we had a number of discussions with the health authorities before writing to them for permission. The cricket will take place only in Hambantota and Pallekele, where the players will go into a bio-bubble…