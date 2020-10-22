Police in Sri Lanka to probe domestic match fixing

There is new hope that individuals who engaged and encouraged match fixing in domestic cricket will be severely dealt with after Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa confirmed that he will hand over the reports pertaining to the incident to the Police to probe into the matter.

Reputation of the game of cricket suffered damages beyond repair after a First Class match involving Panadura SC and Kalutara PCC was fixed in such a manner that the former gained promotion to the top division of Premier League while the latter continued to play First Class cricket.

Both clubs have been found guilty after several inquiries initiated by Sri Lanka Cricket and the Ministry of Sports but these damning reports have been thrown under the carpet eventhough the incident took place three years ago…