Sri Lanka cricketers call for transparency in performance-based fee structure after agreeing to pay cut

Sri Lanka cricket team contract

Despite a significant pay cut, national cricketers have in principle agreed to a new performance-based contract fee structure but have insisted that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) be transparent through the process to avoid anyone being unfairly affected or feeling hard done by.

Representing the players, Attorney-at-Law Nishan Sydney Premathiratne held discussions with SLC on Thursday to spell out their concerns and avoid any possible pay dispute that could arise due to the new performance-based fee structure. The Board responded positively to concerns…

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC)

