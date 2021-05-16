Player contract runs into a roadblock

A certain lack of transparency by the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Management Committee has led to a temporary standstill on negotiations on the new player contracts drawn up in consultation with the Cricket Advisory Committee headed by Aravinda de Silva.

Principally the players are in agreement to the performance based model but what they are asking from the SLC Cricket Management Committee is for the points system adopted in ranking them. Points which are allotted to a certain player for performance, for fitness, for leadership, for professionalism etc. they are not being disclosed by the Management Committee.