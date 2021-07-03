Sri Lanka Cricket’s player contracts become a contentious issue ahead of India series

With the white-ball cricket series against India commencing on 13 July, the players’ annual contract issue is bound to surface again.

The 24 players who left for England only signed a voluntary declaration form and not the annual contract or the tour contract that was offered to them by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

The players are due to arrive by 5 June and the question of the contract is certain to rise before the start of the Indian series. Overall there are 38 players who have so far refused to sign the annual contracts…