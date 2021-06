Perch Scorchers have snared the signatures of two of the game’s most exciting players, with star South African allrounder Marizanne Kapp and Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu joining their ranks for WBBL|07.

Kapp, the world’s top-ranked ODI allrounder, crosses from the Sydney Sixers, where she claimed 90 wickets and helped the magenta team take out two titles in six seasons…