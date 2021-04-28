Pallekele pitch for first Sri Lanka v Bangladesh Test deemed ‘below average’

ICC Media Release: Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees has rated the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium pitch in Kandy that was used for the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as “below average” and the venue has received one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process.

Mr Madugalle said: “The character of the pitch hardly changed over the course of five days. There was no shift in balance between bat and ball as the game progressed. The pitch remained batting friendly throughout, resulting in a total of 1289 runs scored in the match for the loss of 17 wickets at an average of 75.82 runs per wicket, which is very high. Therefore, in keeping with the ICC guidelines I rate this pitch as below average.”

Mr. Madugalle’s report has been forwarded to Sri Lanka Cricket.

