Sri Lanka’s strength to beat Bangladesh is pace – Ashantha de Mel

“Our thinking is to beat them with pace. It’s not definitely going to be spin. Bangladesh have a decent spin attack whereas we have a very good set of fast bowlers. So it’s sensible to stick to our strength. We might keep about five quicks in the squad. That is what the coaches are thinking,” De Mel told Sunday Island.

A pool of 23 players will start training next week (on Thursday) after a much needed break following the conclusion of the domestic season. De Mel singled out several players who were impressive during the season…