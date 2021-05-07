‘Not the end of the road’: Sri Lanka selectors to axed seniors

Four senior Sri Lanka cricketers have thanked the national selectors for taking them into confidence and rightly explaining them the reasons for dropping or resting them for the forthcoming tour of three-match ODI series in Bangladesh.

On Thursday, Sri Lanka’s selectors, led by Pramodya Wickramasinghe, had invited the six senior players who are not the members of the touring party.

According to highly placed sources in the SLC board office, the six seniors who were invited to the SLC headquarters were Dimuth Karunratne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Nuwan Pradeep, Roshen Silva and Dilruwan Perera…