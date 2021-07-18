No show-cause letters given to three suspended Sri Lanka cricketers yet

It has been 16-days since Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka were flown home after allegedly breaching the team’s bio-secure bubble during Sri Lanka’s recent tour to England, but no show-cause letters have been issued.

The trio are facing disciplinary inquiry following the highly-publicised unauthorised late-night-out fiasco, which showed them roaming the city without adhering even to the basic health guideline of wearing a mask.

Two videos from Durham emerged showing Mendis, Dickwella and Gunathilaka out in a public place. The players had been told they were not allowed to go towards Durham City Centre. They admitted to having been there. The SLC “suspended” and recalled them immediately…