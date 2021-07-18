in Featured News, News

No show-cause letters given to three suspended Sri Lanka cricketers yet

It has been 16-days since Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka were flown home after allegedly breaching the team’s bio-secure bubble during Sri Lanka’s recent tour to England, but no show-cause letters have been issued.

The trio are facing disciplinary inquiry following the highly-publicised unauthorised late-night-out fiasco, which showed them roaming the city without adhering even to the basic health guideline of wearing a mask.

Two videos from Durham emerged showing Mendis, Dickwella and Gunathilaka out in a public place. The players had been told they were not allowed to go towards Durham City Centre. They admitted to having been there. The SLC “suspended” and recalled them immediately…

Danushka GunathilakaKusal MendisNiroshan DickwellaSri Lanka Cricket (SLC)Sri Lanka in England 2021

