Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) yesterday named the five local icon players for the second edition of the franchise-based Lanka Premier League (LPL) Twenty20 Cricket Tournament which is set to be played from July 29 to August 22 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium in Hambantota.

Niroshan Dickwella will represent the Kandy franchise this season as the local icon player. He played for Dambulla last season. Dasun Shanaka of Dambulla franchise is the only local icon player to be retained from last season.