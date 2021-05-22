National cricketers condemn decision to reveal payment details

Sri Lanka National Cricket players have vehemently condemned the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) management Committee’s decision to publicly reveal the specific payment details of contract fees paid to specific players.

Attorney-at-Law Nishan Sydney Premathiratne, the official representative appointed by members of the Sri Lanka Cricket team had issued a press release in this regard.

Premathiratne had issued this press release on behalf of following cricketers: Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Suranga Lakmal, KusaI Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Embuldeniya, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Isuru Udana, Oshada Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Danushka Gunathillaka, Ashen Bandara and Akila Dhananjaya.

The press release states that the players were shocked and dismayed following the management Committee’s decision to reveal these details without placing the same in the context of earnings of players in other cricketing nations, the entire earnings of Sri Lanka Cricket and also without disclosing the payments made to the officials, coaches and support staff of SLC.