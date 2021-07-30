Sri Lanka cricket team to receive $100,000 for winning T20 series against India

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has decided to award the Sri Lanka national cricket team $100,000 in recognition of their T20 series victory against India.
“SLC wishes to congratulate the national team for the excellence shown on the field during the T20I series played against India, thus winning the series 2-1,” stated an SLC media release…
Excellent move by the SLC. Now that the Indian series has been won the SLC should now take the necessary steps to resolve the contract issues as soon as possible.
The selectors should have all the good players to choose for the T20 WC. The victory over the Indians could be a red herring. Andrew F’do pointed out rightly that Shanaka has only been made captain by the SLC because he cut a deal with either the cricket board or its technical advisory committee in agreeing to sign the tour contracts the board was offering.
Andrew pointed out Shanaka’s stats as a player are not particularly encouraging & any captain should demand respect in the dressing room.
Therefore the SLC should now forget all the hard feelings towards all cricketers & make all the cricketing stars available to the selectors to pick the right team & the right captain to lift the trophy for us.