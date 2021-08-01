More Sri Lanka cricketers to retire – report

Following Perera and Udana, another leading fast-bowler too is likely to retire before the forthcoming South Africa series. And, one of the three players who were handed in a one-year ban by SLC on Thursday (29) for disciplinary breach in their previous England tour is also contemplating on retiring from international cricket and migrate to U.S.A., sources said yesterday.

Meanwhile the Cricket Advisory Committee, headed by Aravinda de Silva, introduced a new scheme for annual player contracts where they have clearly disregarded seniority as a plus factor whilst pronouncedly moving into a ‘youth policy’, along with the national selectors, aiming the 2023 ODI World Cup…