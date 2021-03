Director of Cricket Tom Moody yesterday vowed to take Sri Lanka to the top end of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Team Rankings in all formats of the game.

The former Australian Test player made these observations during his maiden media conference since being hired last month by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), at the Taj Samudra Hotel in Colombo.

“With good people involved in the process we can take Sri Lanka cricket to the top end of the ICC Rankings in all formats of the game,” he stressed.