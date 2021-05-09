Mickey Arthur not willing to make exceptions for Lasith Malinga – report

Sri Lanka’s Head Coach Mickey Arthur has brushed aside suggestions that fast bowler Lasith Malinga could make a comeback again ahead of the T-20 World Cup in India later this year.

Although, there are some strict fitness guidelines that are in place to make national players fall in line, a clause that has been included in the players’ contracts says that exceptions could be made in certain cases.

This clause has left a bad taste in many mouths.

Sri Lanka’s senior players are up in arms refusing to sign contracts unless SLC removes the controversial clause.

There were suspicions that authorities were having something up their sleeve when they included the clause and yesterday cat was out of the bag when it was claimed that Malinga could make a comeback and could go onto play the T-20 World Cup in India…