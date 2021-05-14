Mathivanan camp back out of seeking legal redress over backdated gazette

An intention of seeking legal action against a backdated gazette notification that helped outgoing Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) administration has been put off by the intended complainants according to reliable sources.

The Sunday Times learns that former SLC secretary Nishantha Ranatunga, former vice president Kanganathan Mathivanan and Sri Lanka’s first Test skipper Bandula Warnapura, who had allied to file legal action against the backdated gazette, have decided to back out from taking further action, after a prominent political figure had requested them not to do so.

On February 20, Nishantha Ranatunga, spearheaded a campaign against the former SLC administration led by Shammi Silva, by writing a letter through Colombo Colts Cricket Club (Colts), the club he is heading currently. The letter requested the Minister of Sports to appoint an interim committee as the term of office of the Shammi Silve led Executive Committee expires on February…