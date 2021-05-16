Malinga racing against time to be fit for T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka’s premier Twenty20 player and skipper Lasith Malinga is battling against time to be selected for the ICC T20 World Cup to be held in India later this year.

The 37-year-old ace paceman has not figured in any competitive cricket for the last one and a half years and his chance of playing in the mega event looks bleak especially keeping in line with the new selection policy.

The newly appointed three-member National Selection Committee headed by Pramodya Wickremasinghe has indicated their strict policy in selecting players for the national team.