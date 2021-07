At least one great legend of the sport, Mahela Jayawardene, to come to the fore to rectify matters.

At last one legend comes forward to the rescue of Sri Lanka’s cricket, at least in the national Under-19 level. One of the greatest Captains, smartest cricket brains, and finest batsmen produced by the island nation in her recent cricket history, Mahela Jayawardene, has reportedly shown his interest “in principal” to take over as consultant of Sri Lanka Under-19 team from October this year.