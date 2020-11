The Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 which is scheduled to commence on the 26 November at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota will feature a high-profile television commentary panel, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said on Monday (9).

The six-member panel includes (1) Mike Haysman (from Australia), (2) Aamer Sohail (Pakistan), (3) Herschelle Gibbs (South Africa), (4) Roshan Abeysinghe and (5) Russel Arnold (Sri Lanka), and Darren Ganga (West Indies)…