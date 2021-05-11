Lanka Premier League to be held before T20 World Cup

The second edition of the Lanka Premier League Twenty20 Cricket Tournament will be worked off before the ICC T20 World Cup in October/November.

The inaugural tournament was a huge success and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Management Committee Chairman Professor Arjuna de Silva believed this year’s event could be even a bigger event with the participation of more foreign players.

“The first tournament was successful last time at Hambantota and I am very confident we will have more foreign players competing,” de Silva told the Daily News yesterday…